Oct 24 (Reuters) - Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it terminates former agreement with Harmony Biopharm Ltd and a Shanghai-based biomedicine firm, and signed a new one with Dance Biopharm Holding Inc and the Shanghai-based biomedicine firm, to set up a new biomedicine JV with registered capital of 102.6 million yuan

* Co will invest 46.2 million yuan and will own a 45 percent stake in JV

