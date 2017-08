July 20 (Reuters) - Tonghua Golden-horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd

* Says it plans overseas assets acquisition and funding, with project involving about 7 billion yuan ($1.03 billion)

* Says share trade to halt from July 21

