Oct 24 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corporation Bhd

* Refers to article titled “Top Glove said to buy Adventa’s surgical glove operations”‍​

* Clarifies not buying Adventa Bhd or Supermax Corp Bhd, however company currently in negotiations to buy a glove manufacturer‍​‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ldrOEY) Further company coverage: