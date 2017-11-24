BRIEF-Top Ships announces newbuilding vessel with Time Charter to Oil Major

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc

* Top Ships Inc. announces Newbuilding Vessel with Time Charter to Oil Major

* Top Ships Inc - ‍company paid $3.6 million for outstanding shares and vessel is scheduled for delivery during January 2019​

* Top Ships - ‍acquired all shares of PCH77 shipping company limited, a marshall islands company that owns a new building contract for m/t eco california​

* Top Ships Inc - co paid $3.6 million for outstanding shares of PCH77 shipping company limited and vessel is scheduled for delivery during January 2019​