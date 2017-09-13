BRIEF-TOP Ships Inc announces time charter and loan agreement

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc
* TOP Ships Inc Announces time charter and loan agreement
* TOP Ships Inc - Company expects a total gross revenue backlog associated with this time charter of up to $27.5 million including optional periods
* TOP Ships Inc - Also announced that it has entered into a $23.5m bank loan facility with a European bank for financing of Eco Palm Desert
* TOP Ships Inc - Charterer has option to extend firm employment period by two additional years