BRIEF-Top Spring International announces formation JV to acquire properties in Shanghai

September 27, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Top Spring International announces formation JV to acquire properties in Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Top Spring International Holdings Ltd

* Top Spring and Firewave entered into shine long agreement with Shine Long JV for operation of Shine Long JV

* Each of Top Spring (BVI) and Firewave will contribute an aggregate of RMB894.1 million and RMB383.2 million to jvs

* Top Spring and Firewave also entered into Huge Source agreement with Huge Source jv for operation of Huge Source jv

* Top Spring & Firewave entered into progress link agreement with progress Link jv for operation of progress link jv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

