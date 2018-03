March 1 (Reuters) - Top Spring International Holdings Ltd :

* CHEN FENG YAN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND ONE OF CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* ‍WANG TIAN YE RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* WONG CHUN HONG, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD & AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, HAS REMAINED AS SOLE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER