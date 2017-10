BRIEF-Topdanmark Q3 post-tax profit down at DKK 464 mln​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - TOPDANMARK:

* ‍FOR 2018, TOPDANMARK ASSUMES POSITIVE PREMIUM GROWTH AND A COMBINED RATIO OF 90-91 EXCLUDING RUN-OFF​

* ‍AS STATED IN ANNOUNCEMENT 26/2017, ASSUMED COMBINED RATIO FOR 2017 WAS REDUCED FROM AROUND 87 TO AROUND 85​

* Q3 POST-TAX PROFIT DKK 464 ‍​MILLION VERSUS DKK 528 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS STATED IN ANNOUNCEMENT 26/2017, POST-TAX PROFIT FORECAST MODEL FOR 2017 IS UPGRADED BY DKK 250M TO DKK 1,500-1,600M​

* Q3 ‍2017 COMBINED RATIO: 82.0 (Q3 2016: 83.4)​

* Q3 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 594 MILLION VERSUS DKK 656 MILLION YEAR AGO