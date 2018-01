Jan 25 (Reuters) - TOPDANMARK:

* ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 POST-TAX PROFIT: DKK 379M (Q4 2016: DKK 421M)

* Q4 COMBINED RATIO: 82.1% (Q4 2016: 84.6%)

* Q4 COMBINED RATIO EXCLUDING RUN-OFF PROFITS: 86.3% (Q4 2016: 93.9%)

* THIS REPRESENTS A PAY-OUT RATIO OF 98.7% AND A DIVIDEND YIELD OF 7.4

* POST-TAX PROFIT FORECAST MODEL FOR 2018: DKK 950-1,050M EXCLUDING RUN-OFF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)