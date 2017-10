BRIEF-Topps Tiles says ‍revenues for 52 week period are expected to be in region of £211.6 mln

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles Plc

* ‍REVENUES FOR 52 WEEK PERIOD ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN REGION OF £211.6 MILLION​

* ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES IN 52 WEEKS DECREASED 2.9% ON PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES IN 13 WEEKS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 DECREASED BY 3.0%.​

* ‍EXPECTS ADJUSTED PRE- TAX PROFITS FOR 52 WEEK PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPT 2017 WILL BE AT LOWER END OF CURRENT RANGE OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* “‍WHILST WE HAVE SEEN A MODERATE IMPROVEMENT IN TRADING IN OUR FINAL QUARTER, MARKET CONDITIONS REMAIN CHALLENGING”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: