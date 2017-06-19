BRIEF-Topy Industries to establish JV with Wheels India Limited

June 19(Reuters) - Topy Industries Ltd

* Says Wheels India Limited to establish a new unit named WIL Car Wheels Limited in September and the unit will be the joint venture of the co and Wheels India Limited

* Says the joint venture will be engaged in production and sales of passenger-car use steel wheels

* Says co and Wheels India Limited will hold 26 percent stake and 74 percent stake in the joint venture respectively

