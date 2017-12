BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Increases 2017 Average Production Guidance To 20,800 BOEPD

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Torc Oil & Gas Ltd:

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD. ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; A SERIES OF TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; AND INCREASED 2017 GUIDANCE

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $165 MILLION

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - CO INCREASING 2017 AVERAGE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 20,800 BOEPD (88% LIGHT OIL & LIQUIDS) FROM 20,600 BOEPD

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - ‍TORC ANTICIPATES THAT $165 MILLION 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET WILL RESULT IN 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 23,000 BOEPD (87% LIGHT OIL & LIQUIDS)​

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD SAYS YEAR-END 2017 NET DEBT ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $285 MILLION ON A BANK LINE OF $400 MILLION

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - INCREASING 2017 EXIT GUIDANCE TO 22,500 BOEPD (87% LIGHT OIL & LIQUIDS) FROM 21,500 BOEPD

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - TORC‘S 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IS WEIGHTED TO SECOND HALF OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: