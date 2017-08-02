FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas qtrly ‍adj funds flow from operations $0.28/shr​
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 10:50 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas qtrly ‍adj funds flow from operations $0.28/shr​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Torc Oil & Gas Ltd:

* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd. announces second quarter 2017 financial & operational results; increases 2017 production guidance

* Torc - qtrly ‍adjusted funds flow from operations per share diluted $0.28​

* Torc - qtrly net income per diluted share ‍$0.01​

* Torc Oil & Gas - Torc achieved production of 20,775 boepd during q2, up from 19,806 boepd in q1​

* Torc - ‍torc is increasing 2017 average production guidance to 20,600 boepd,88 pct light oil & liquids,from 20,400 boepd,87 pct light oil & liquids​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

