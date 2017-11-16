FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Torchlight takes back control on the Orogrande project with Farm In
Sections
Featured
Modi remains overwhelmingly popular, says Pew poll
India
Modi remains overwhelmingly popular, says Pew poll
India tells NTPC to mix crop residue with coal to reduce smog
Pollution
India tells NTPC to mix crop residue with coal to reduce smog
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
WORLD
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 12:49 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Torchlight takes back control on the Orogrande project with Farm In

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Torchlight Energy Resources Inc

* Torchlight takes back control on the Orogrande project with Farm In

* Torchlight Energy Resources Inc - ‍company will take back operational control from Founders Oil And Gas on its orogrande basin project​

* Torchlight Energy Resources Inc - ‍Torchlight will be joined by Wolfbone Investments Llc, a company owned by Greg McCabe, Torchlight’s chairman​

* Torchlight Energy-‍two entities have entered into Farm In agreement with founders, will share remaining commitments under prior agreement with founders​

* Torchlight Energy - ‍all original provisions of Torchlight’s carried interest will remain in place including reimbursement to company on each Wellbore​

* Torchlight Energy - ‍Torchlight’s interest in project will increase by 20.25% working interest to a total of 67.75% and Wolfbone will also own 20.25%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.