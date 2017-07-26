FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Torchmark Q2 earnings per share $1.18
July 26, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Torchmark Q2 earnings per share $1.18

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Torchmark Corp:

* Torchmark corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $4.70 to $4.80 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.18

* Qtrly ‍total revenue $1.03 billion versus $992 million ​

* Q2 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

