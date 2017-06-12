BRIEF-Torex announces amendment to shareholder rights plan

June 12 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* Torex announces amendment to shareholder rights plan

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - amendment made in response to comments from ISS proxy advisory services, a branch of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - has amended certain terms of proposed amended and restated shareholder rights plan agreement

* Torex Gold Resources - plan was to be presented for approval at annual, special meeting of shareholders of Torex scheduled to be held on June 21, 2017