Jan 17 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* TOREX ANNOUNCES FILING OF PRELIMINARY BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES - BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS WILL ALLOW CO TO MAKE OFFERINGS OF UP TO $500 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES, DEBT SECURITIES, AMONG OTHERS

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR A 25 MONTH PERIOD