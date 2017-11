BRIEF-Torex reports Q3 gold production totalled 67,337 ounces

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* Torex reports third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍ plant throughput in quarter, 1,152 kt, averaged 12,522 tpd, or 89% of design capacity of 14,000 tpd in quarter​

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍ gold produced totalled 67,337 ounces for quarter and 212,711 ounces for nine months ended september 30, 2017.​

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍ adjusted net loss totalled $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share on a basic and diluted basis for quarter​

* Torex Gold Resources Inc qtrly ‍ revenue totalled $100.5 million and cost of sales totalled $83.4 million, or $1,066 per ounce of gold sold for quarter​

* Torex Gold Resources Inc qtrly ‍ net loss totalled $1.6 million, or $0.02 per share, on a basic and diluted basis​

* Q3 revenue view $109.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S