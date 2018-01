Jan 8 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* TOREX PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE: 241,000 OUNCES OF GOLD POURED IN 2017

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES - CFO JEFF SWINOGA WILL BE LEAVING CO

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES - SWINOGA WILL CONTINUE AS CONSULTANT, SERVE AS ACTING CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL REPLACEMENT IS ANNOUNCED

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - SWINOGA'S DEPARTURE IS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 12