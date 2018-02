Feb 13 (Reuters) - TORIDOLL Holdings Corp

* Says co acquired Best New Management Limited, Asia Marvel Limited and Tamjai Samgor Mixian Limited on Jan. 31 through co’s wholly owned unit, at the price of HK$1.11 billion in total

* Says co took out loans of 31.05 billion yen in total on Jan. 23, to fund acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MtEgLo; goo.gl/8Lk5aM

