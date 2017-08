Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd

* Tornado Global Hydrovacs announces proposed financing arrangement and china operations update

* Tornado Global Hydrovacs -intends to complete non-brokered private placement of 27.8 million common shares at $.09 per common share

* Tornado Global Hydrovacs -proceeds received from financing arrangement will be used to further co's business strategy with respect to expansion in China