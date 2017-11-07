BRIEF-Toromont announces results for the third quarter

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Toromont Industries Ltd
* Toromont announces results for the third quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.63
* Q3 revenue c$488 million versus I/B/E/S view c$532.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Toromont Industries Ltd - bookings increased 2% in quarter to $185.0 million
* Toromont Industries Ltd - bookings increased 2% in quarter to $185.0 million

* Toromont Industries Ltd - backlogs of $197 million at September 30, 2017 versus $147 million at Dec 31, 2016