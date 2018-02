Feb 22 (Reuters) - Toromont Industries Ltd:

* TOROMONT ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS AND INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.73

* Q4 REVENUE C$822.8 MILLION

* INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 21 PERCENT TO 23 CENTS PER SHARE