July 25 (Reuters) - Toromont Industries Ltd

* Toromont announces results for the second quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $530.9 million versus $522.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: