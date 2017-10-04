FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
Showbiz
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank:

* Entered into agreements with two-third party sellers to repurchase common shares through daily purchases

* Announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase programs in connection with amended normal course issuer bid

* Repurchases under first program to take place between Oct 10 and December 1, 2017, subject to a maximum of 3.6 million shares​​

* Second repurchase program to take place between trading day after completion of first program & Dec 1, 2017

* Purchases under second program will take place between trading day following completion of all purchases under first program and December 1, 2017, subject to a maximum of 4,400,000 common shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.