March 5 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank:

* TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE

* TORONTO-DOMINION BANK - SIZE OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF NON-CUMULATIVE 5-YEAR RATE RESET PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 18, BEEN INCREASED TO 14 MILLION SERIES 18 SHARES

* TORONTO-DOMINION BANK - GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MILLION