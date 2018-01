BRIEF-Torrent Pharma Approves Issue Of NCDs Via Private Placement Worth Up To 125 Bln Rupees

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED ENHANCEMENT OF BORROWING LIMITS TO 150 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS APPROVED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO FROM 1.25 BILLION RUPEES TO 1.50 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUANCE OF NCDS BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 125 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF SHARES THROUGH QIP AND/OR DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 50 BILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2n8pfTg Further company coverage: