Jan 22 (Reuters) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* TO CONSIDER RAISING OF FUNDS VIA ISSUE OF SHARES INCLUDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS / DEBENTURES THROUGH QIP OR OTHER MODES​

* ‍TO CONSIDER RAISING OF FUNDS VIA ISSUE OF NCDS/BONDS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT ​