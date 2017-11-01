FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Torstar corp reports Q3 adjusted loss per share C$0.08
November 1, 2017 / 10:48 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Torstar corp reports Q3 adjusted loss per share C$0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Torstar Corp

* Torstar corporation reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share C$0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Torstar Corp- ‍capital expenditures in 2018 are currently anticipated to be in range of $12 million

* Torstar Corp - ‍Segmented revenue was down $17.1 million or 9.4% in Q3 ​

* Torstar Corp - ‍Expect full year 2018 funding into registered defined benefit pension plans will be about $10 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.04, revenue view C$147.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Torstar Corp - ‍Total segmented restructuring and other charges were $1.7 million in Q3 of 2017 compared to $3.7 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Torstar Corp - ‍Expect full year contributions to its registered defined benefit pension plans in 2017 to be about $10 million to $11 million​

* Torstar Corp qtrly ‍operating revenue C$145.9 million versus C$162.1 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

