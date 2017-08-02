FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Torstar Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.03
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 10:41 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Torstar Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Torstar Corp:

* Torstar Corporation reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.03

* Q2 loss per share C$0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Torstar Corp says currently expect that flyer distribution revenues will experience moderate declines in balance of 2017

* Qtrly operating revenue $161.8 million versus $177.9 million

* Torstar Corp says subscriber revenues declined moderately in first six months of 2017 and this trend is expected to continue in balance of year

* Torstar Corp says expect full year contributions to registered defined benefit pension plans in 2017 to be reduced to $10 million

* Torstar Corp says currently expect full year 2018 funding into registered defined benefit pension plans will remain at approximately $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

