Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc :

* TORTOISE PIPELINE & ENERGY FUND, INC. PROVIDES UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION AND ASSET COVERAGE RATIO UPDATE AS OF NOV. 30, 2017

* ‍AS OF NOV. 30, 2017, UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE WAS $188.5 MILLION, OR $18.82 PER SHARE​