Toshiba Corp:

* TOSHIBA AMERICA ENERGY SYSTEMS CORPORATION SAYS KENJI KANO HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF TAES EFFECTIVE DEC 1

* TOSHIBA AMERICA ENERGY SYSTEMS CORPORATION SAYS FUMIO OTANI WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR TAES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: