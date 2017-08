June 28(Reuters) - Toshiba Corp

* Says Toshiba and Toshiba Memory Corp (TMC) filed a lawsuit against Western Digital Corp , a U.S. company, and its subsidiary Western Digital Technologies, Inc., under the reason of violation of Unfair Competition Prevention Law, and claiming compensation of 120 billion yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hmnqrX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)