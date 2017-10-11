FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 7:26 AM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Toshiba Memory Corp to further invest in production equipment for Fab 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp:

* Toshiba Memory Corporation to further invest in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations

* will invest about 110 billion yen as a second investment in fab 6 for installation of additional manufacturing equipment in phase-1 clean room​

* Toshiba Corp says ‍asked Sandisk, whether it intends to jointly participate in this second investment for phase-1 clean room in fab 6 facility​

* Toshiba-Board approved further investment by Toshiba Memory Corp in manufacturing equipment for Fab 6 clean room under construction at Yokkaichi operations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

