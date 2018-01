Jan 30 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication Pcl:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 2.11 ​ BILLION BAHT VERSUS 2.09 BILLION BAHT

* FY TOTAL REVENUE FROM SALES AND SERVICES 78.27 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 82.48 BILLION BAHT A YEAR AGO