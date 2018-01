Jan 30 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication Pcl:

* CAPEX OF 15 - 18 BILLION BAHT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN FY18‍​

* SAYS MAINTAINS DIVIDEND POLICY

* EXPECTS FY18, SERVICE REVENUE (EXCLUDING IC) TO BE AROUND SAME LEVEL AS PREVIOUS YEAR

* SEES 2018 EBITDA (EXCLUDING PAYMENT RELATED TO 2300MHZ DEAL TO TOT) AROUND SAME LEVEL AS PREVIOUS YEAR‍​