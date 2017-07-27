FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-Total CFO says making good progress on final investment decisions
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 27, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Total CFO says making good progress on final investment decisions

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Total

* Total's Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Patrick de la Chevardiere told analysts in a call following the company's second quarter results that it was making good progress on its final investments decisions (FID) on several projects

* De la Chevardiere said Total was evaluating commercial bids for Brazil's Libra project, FID expected by the end of the year. It said in February that it planned to make FIDs on about 10 projects by August 2018.

* De la Chevardiere said need to see higher oil price before eliminating discount on scrip dividend scheme.

* The CFO said first oil from Angola's Kaombo project expected around March-April 2018, while Australia Ichthys LNG project was making steady progress.

* He said very little capital was employed in the Qatar Al Shaheen deal and the investment would be recovered quickly.

* He said in short term, Total "does not see any reason which could explain higher oil prices."

* Asked about the geopolitical impact of dispute between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he said both countries were pragmatic and the Saudis knew, and gave Total the go-ahead, before it signed a major gas deal with Iran.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Gus Trompiz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.