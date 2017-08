Aug 10 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc

* Total Energy Services Inc announces Q2 2017 results

* Total Energy Services Inc qtrly ‍net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26​

* Total Energy Services Inc qtrly ‍revenue $154.9 million versus $43.9 million

* Total Energy Services Inc - ‍capital expenditure budget for 2017 is currently $44.8 million

* Total Energy Services Inc - ‍currently reviewing its capital plans for remainder of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: