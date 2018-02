Feb 8 (Reuters) - Total Sa:

* TOTAL‘S CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS PLANS $2 BILLION IN ACQUISITIONS, INCLUDING AROUND $1 BILLION IN GAS, RENEWABLES AND POWER IN 2018

* TOTAL‘S CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL RHYTHM OF STAFF HIRING AFTER A THREE YEAR FREEZE (Reporting by Bate Felix)