BRIEF-Total says paid $200 million to settle tax issue in Angola

* French oil major Total paid $200 million in the third quarter to settle a tax issue in Angola, its Chief Financial Officer Patrick de La Chevardiere told analysts during a call on Friday.

* Speaking after Total’s third quarter results, de la Chevardiere said the company’s Yamal LNG project in Russia was expected to start on time at the end of the year and was on budget.

* Answering questions from analysts, the CFO said Total had received a waiver on Brazil’s local content rules, and expected to sanction the First Libra project FPSO soon.

* Commenting on uncertainties in Iran after U.S. President Trump decertified the Iran nuclear deal, he said Total was carrying on with activities in Iran despite and clarity expected in coming months.

* He said the group was proceeding with plans to announce tenders for its Iran South Pars gas project and the main contract would be awarded at beginning 2018 when there would be clarity from the U.S.

* Asked about Total’s interest in Iraq, he said the company will not accept terms refused by competitors in Iraq’s Majnoon field.

