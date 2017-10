Sept 22 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA:

* TOTAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CHEVRON ON EXPLORATION IN DEEPWATER GULF OF MEXICO

* TOTAL E&P USA, INC. HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO CAPTURE 7 PROSPECTS OPERATED BY CHEVRON U.S.A. INC IN THE DEEPWATER GULF OF MEXICO

* AGREEMENT COVERS 16 BLOCKS

* TOTAL'S PARTICIPATION IN THESE WELLS WILL BE BETWEEN 25% AND 40%.