Dec 18 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc:

* TSYS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CAYAN

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC - TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.05 BILLION

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO TSYS’ NET REVENUE GROWTH AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IN FIRST FULL YEAR POST CLOSING

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC - DEAL IS AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES HAS APPROVED TRANSACTION