October 24, 2017 / 10:00 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Total System Services reports earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc

* TSYS reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 revenue rose 8.8 percent to $1.2 billion

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 revenue view $843.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total System Services Inc - ‍increases 2017 outlook for revenue and earnings per share​

* Total System Services Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍total revenues (gaap) $4,839 million to $4,889 million​

* Total System Services Inc sees ‍2017 diluted EPS (GAAP) $2.37 to $2.43​

* Total System Services Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍net revenue (non-gaap)$3,345 million to $3,395 million​

* Total System Services Inc sees 2017 ‍adjusted diluted EPS attributable to TSYS common shareholders (non GAAP) $3.29 to $3.35​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

