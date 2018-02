Feb 15 (Reuters) - TOTENS SPAREBANK:

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK ‍73.9​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 67.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET INCOME NOK ‍38.3​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 31.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 LOAN LOSSES NOK ‍0.3​ MILLION VERSUS REVERSAL NOK 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TARGETING A MARKET GROWTH AT 5-6 PERCENT IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)