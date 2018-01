BRIEF-Touchstone says Q4 2017 average production 1,448 BBLS/D

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Touchstone Exploration Inc:

* TOUCHSTONE ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* ‍ACHIEVED NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017 CRUDE OIL SALES OF 1,536 AND 1,337 BARRELS PER DAY (“BBLS/D”), RESPECTIVELY.​

* ‍TOUCHSTONE‘S NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017 CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION AVERAGED 1,435 BBLS/D​

* - ‍REALIZED AVERAGE PRICES OF US$56.54 PER BARREL AND US$57.18 PER BARREL FOR NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER CRUDE OIL VOLUMES​

* ‍CURRENT FIELD ESTIMATED PRODUCTION IS APPROXIMATELY 1,492 BBLS/D (BASED ON PREVIOUS SEVEN-DAY AVERAGE)​

* ‍Q4 2017 AVERAGE PRODUCTION WAS 1,448 BBLS/D, UP 16 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR COMPARATIVE PERIOD​