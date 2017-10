Sept 13 (Reuters) - TOUPARGEL GROUPE SA:

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING LOSS EUR 5.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​4.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PLANS TO REGAIN, BY 2019, A STABILIZATION OF TURNOVER AND A RETURN TO EQUILIBRIUM‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2h1PmLn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)