Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp:

* TOURMALINE OIL - CONTINUE TO FORECAST 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 270,000 BOEPD

* TOURMALINE OIL - ACHIEVED 2017 EXIT PRODUCTION TARGET OF 270,000 BOEPD ON DECEMBER 1

* TOURMALINE - CURRENT PRODUCTION IS 277,000 BOEPD; FURTHER EP ACTIVITIES EXPECTED TO GROW PRODUCTION TO EXCESS OF 280,000 BOEPD BY DEC.-END