March 6 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp:

* TOURMALINE GROWS 2017 CASH FLOW BY 65%, DELIVERS EARNINGS OF $346.8 MILLION, AND ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL DIVIDEND IN Q1 2018

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - CURRENT FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET REMAINS AT $1.1 BILLION

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND LESS THAN $300.0 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2018

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - FULL-YEAR 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 270,000-280,000 BOEPD