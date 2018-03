March 1 (Reuters) - Tower Ltd:

* ‍IN 4 MONTHS TO 31 JAN 2018, GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM THROUGH DIGITAL CHANNELS WAS NZ$5.9 MILLION​

* “‍EXPECTS GROSS IMPACT OF CYCLONE GITA TO BE BETWEEN NZ$5 - NZ$8 MILLION”​

* “TOTAL AFTER-TAX IMPACT OF ALL ABOVE WEATHER ACTIVITY IS ESTIMATED TO BE NO MORE THAN NZ$7 MILLION AT THIS TIME”

* NON-CATASTROPHE REINSURANCE PROGRAMME WILL NOT HAVE BEEN FULLY UTILISED, COVER REMAINS AVAILABLE FOR POTENTIAL EVENTS SECOND HALF​