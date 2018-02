BRIEF-Tower Property Fund ‍Declares A HY Distribution Of 40.70120 Cents Per Share

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Tower Property Fund Ltd:

* ‍DECLARES A DISTRIBUTION OF 40.70120 CENTS PER SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍SOUTH AFRICAN CORE PORTFOLIO IS PERFORMING WELL​

* ‍CROATIAN PORTFOLIO GROWTH IS RESTRICTED BY REGION‘S LOW INFLATION RATE​

* ‍HAS EMBARKED ON RINGFENCING ITS CROATIAN PROPERTIES THROUGH A SEPARATE OFFSHORE COMPANY​

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND - ‍WERE CERTAIN UNEXPECTED VACANCIES IN PERIOD RESULTING IN PORTFOLIO VACANCIES INCREASING TO 9.13% AT END NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍VACANCIES ARE EXPECTED TO REDUCE TO 6.22% WITH CONCLUSION OF CERTAIN LARGE LEASES IN JANUARY 2018​